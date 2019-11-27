ATTENDANCE at secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent has failed to improve and is the second worst in Wales, according to a report.

Over the last three years the borough has ranked 20th out of 21 Welsh local authority areas for school attendance.

According to Welsh Government data, secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent had an average attendance of 92.9 per cent over the past year, exactly the same as in 2018.

Blaenau Gwent’s secondary school attendance is lower than all the other Gwent local authorities, and well below the Welsh average of 93.8 per cent.

In April 2018, the council made reducing persistent absenteeism a priority.

A report on school attendances will be presented to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s education and learning scrutiny committee.

The report says: “The Education Welfare Service works closely with schools and other services to promote the need for regular school attendance and to embed new working practices which support this aim.

“Attendance in all schools is monitored on a fortnightly basis by officers working within the education welfare service.

“Support, advice and appropriate challenge is provided to all schools with bespoke support provided to schools with lower attendance.

“Specific areas of focus such as encouraging parents to make medical appointments out of school time, minimising the use of exclusions and working with schools regarding the use of reduced timetables continue alongside thorough data analysis to identify trends and areas of good practice.”

Information regarding primary school attendance for 2018-19 will be available in early 2020.

The report will be discussed at the education and learning scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday, December 4.