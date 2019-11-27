NEWPORT Civic Centre got a surprising new decor last night, as a message opposing Brexit in support of the NHS was projected on the building.

An image with the messages "Make Brexit stop", "Save our NHS" and "Keep Trump's hands off our NHS" was projected onto the front of the building on Tuesday evening.

This was the work of ‘guerrilla projectors’, who have projected images on prominent buildings in London and Cardiff - but this is the first time such a projection has been seen in Newport.

MORE NEWS:

“I was passing by walking my dog, when I saw something written across the front of the Civic Centre and thought it was something to do with Christmas,” said resident Shakira Mahabir.

“I was surprised to see that it was about Donald Trump and the NHS."

Some have claimed the Conservatives are planning on opening up NHS services to private American contractors - but prime minister Boris Johnson have repeatedly denied this.