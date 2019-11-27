THE newly-elected leader of Newport City council has vowed to lead with “passion, integrity and kindness.”

Cllr Jane Mudd was elected as the council's new leader at a meeting last night.

The former cabinet member for regeneration and housing, who was first elected to the council in 2012, replaces Cllr Debbie Wilcox, who was made a life Peer in Theresa May's resignation honours.

Speaking for the first time as council leader, Cllr Mudd described the city as "a fantastic place", but recognised it is a challenging time for local authorities.

“The people here in Newport are innovative, creative and resourceful," she said. “These are difficult and challenging times.

“I would like to focus on investment and growth to create skilled jobs and really try to retain talent in the community.

“Whether you’re a resident in one of our affluent areas, whether you live in one of our areas which needs more support, whether you are someone who is living in a temporary encampment somewhere across the city, whatever your circumstances we are one Newport, one community.”

She added: “My priority is to deliver the commitments we made in the corporate plan.

“Going forward it’s important to me that we continue to work with the Cardiff Capital Region to attract investment to the region as a whole.”

But she said her immediate priority is the council's budget for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Paying tribute to her ward, Malpas, where she also grew up, Cllr Mudd said: “As someone who represents the area I was brought up in, where I went to school, it is a real privilege to represent people who have known me in every stage of my life.

“That means a lot to me and it’s a tremendous responsibility that I’ve been trusted with.

“I am the same person, that passion, that drive, that commitment is still there and I will apply that as best as I can to the leadership.

“It’s very humbling and I really value the support across political parties.”

Cllr Roger Jeavons has been elected as the council’s deputy leader, replacing Cllr Mark Whitcutt, who resigned in October.