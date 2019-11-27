POLICE are appealing for information to track down Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, of Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison earlier this year.

The 27-year-old was sent to jail for one year and two months for reckless driving on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, and was released on licence on Wednesday, March 13, this year.

But he has now breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information which could help locate Ahmedpor can contact police on 101quoting 1900311881.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org