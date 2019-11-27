A NEW nature reserve will be created near Magor next year following a successful appeal for public support.

Gwent Wildlife Trust (GWT) secured £250,000 funding to buy Bridewell Common, part of the Gwent Levels.

The trust will now create a nature reserve on the land, scheduled to be opened to the public in the spring next year.

Bridewell Common. Picture: Rob Waller

“We were overwhelmed by the strength of support and donations we received for our Bridewell Appeal,” GWT landscape manager Gemma Bodé said. “We cannot thank everyone enough, we asked and you all gave so generously. Every single penny we receive, regardless of how big or small, playing a vital role in helping us to reach our target.

“Bridewell Common in Magor is such an important piece in the overall wildlife jigsaw of the Gwent Levels and we felt we had to secure this important area in perpetuity, to safeguard precious wildlife that is so threatened today.

“People’s support and help has now made our vision to create a new nature reserve at Bridewell Common a reality.”

A water vole at the Gwent Levels. Picture: Neil Aldridge

Before GWT bought Bridewell Common, initial surveys of the land had shown that rare wildlife like otters, water voles, wild flowers, butterflies, dragonflies, water beetles, and birds – including snipe, stonechat and reed bunting – were living in and around the waterways known locally as reens.

The trust now plans to enhance its newest reserve to benefit even more rare and endangered wildlife.

Support and donations to the trust’s Bridewell Appeal came from a wide range of sources and events including grants, collections, quiz nights, a wildlife festival and a book launch.

A reen at Bridewell Common. Picture: Lowri Watkins

GWT staff took part in a trio of sponsored endurance events, helping to raise thousands for the Bridewell Appeal. Richard Bakere paddled a homemade coracle down the Wye, Debbie Stenner ran 90 miles over the summer, and Rob Magee cycled 100 miles, from Cardiff Castle to Bristol Castle and back.

These funds, together with a legacy left to the trust by former member Pat Gorvin, will now allow GWT to create what it called “a tranquil retreat for people and nature to enjoy together”.

GWT's Rob Magee on his bike during the fundraising appeal