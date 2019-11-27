A NEW coach service for workers commuting between Chepstow and Bristol has been proposed as a potential solution to the border town’s regular traffic problems.

Environmental group Transition Chepstow is running a public survey to find out whether there would be sufficient demand for the service.

The group said it had sounded out commuter coach firm Zeelo over such a bus route, and the firm said it could have a service up-and-running in early 2020 if the demand was high enough.

Transition Chepstow’s co-ordinator, Tim Melville, said: “Hopefully this will lead to a renaissance in the use of public transport, but to make it work we need as many people as possible considering using the service to fill the survey.”

The group hopes such a commuter service could take vehicles off the road at the busiest times of day, when traffic on the streets of Chepstow regularly grinds to a near standstill.

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey can visit www.tinyurl.com/zeelochepstow

Completing the survey does not constitute committing to use the service.