A BUILDING which played an important role in Newport’s shipping history – but part of which is now deemed ‘dangerous’ – could be brought back into use as flats under plans submitted to the city council.

The two buildings in Lower Dock Street are thought to have been built between 1876 and 1882, shortly after the building of the Town Dock in 1842 and Alexandra Dock in 1875.

Ship owners, brokers and iron ore merchants occupied one of the the buildings from 1897, with the other building occupied by several additional companies by 1914.

The building was “heavily modernised” in the late 20th century, with a new shop front inserted on the ground floor.

But it is now unoccupied and in need of repair, with the front of the building suffering “major structural issues.”

“The façade has now been formally declared to be a dangerous structure by the council’s building control officers, and there is a very real possibility of catastrophic failure including possible loss of life,” a design and access statement says.

“This needs to be completely removed and demolished.

“Consequently, the bookshop which previously occupied the building has been moved and the footpath in front of the building cordoned off.”

The proposals include removing the front part of the building deemed dangerous, and rebuilding it as a new structure which can be tied back into the remaining historical building.

Two one-bedroom flats are planned on each of the three floors, with a studio apartment in the attic.

The building will be redesigned with smaller windows on the ground floor, and a second door for the flats under the plans.

A bookshop which previously occupied the building has already moved to an adjacent location.

A design and access statement says the plans will improve the appearance of the area and the building.

The development would bring seven “much needed” homes and also bring about a “significant improvement in public safety”, it is said.

No parking is proposed as part of the development, with the site said to be in a “highly sustainable” location, with street parking available nearby.