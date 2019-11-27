MEMBERS of Newport’s Kurdish community staged a protest outside a city community centre today, claiming they have been unfairly refused permission to use the building because of who they represent.

The Kurdish People's Assembly of Wales say they had requested to rent space at the Pill Millennium Centre to hold a fundraiser for the Kurdish Red Crescent, a charity delivering humanitarian aid to victims of war in northern Syria.

But after they say the request was rejected two weeks ago, the group staged a protest outside the building in Courtybella Terrace at midday today.

Yesterday a spokesman for the community centre said they were not aware of the protests and that the matter would be investigated. Following the protests this afternoon, the centre did not want to comment.

Orkan Aksoy, 39, who is chairman of the Kurdish group, said: “We have no choice but to do this because we are being rejected and criminalised. We believe the reason we were rejected is because of who we represent."

Imam Sis, 32, who staged a 161-day hunger strike in protest against the imprisonment of Kurdish Leader Abdullah Öcalan earlier this year, said he was shocked to have been rejected as the group have used the venue before.

He added: “We will continue to protest if we continue to be criminalised.”

Northern Syria, with a large Kurdish community living alongside other ethnic groups, hit the headlines last month following Donald Trump’s decision to give the green light to Turkey to invade.

Kurdish Red Crescent is believed to be one of the few groups left co-ordinating relief efforts and providing medical care to those injured in air strikes.