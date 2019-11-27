DETECTIVES are appealing for help from the public after a store robbery in which a woman staff member was attacked.

The raid happened at around 3pm on Wednesday, October 30 at Superdrug in Caerphilly.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “It’s alleged the man attempted to take items from the store when he was approached by a female member of staff.

“He pushed the staff member, causing injury to her back and hand before leaving the store with around £300 worth of goods.

“Officers are investigating and would like to speak to the man shown in this photo as he may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 101, quoting ref: 1900401397.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.