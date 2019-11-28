HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

JENNIFER SMITH, aged 50, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, has been banned from calling every police force or officer in Wales and England except in the case of a genuine emergency or complaint.

A five-year restraining order was made against her after she pleaded guilty to an offence under the Communications Act 2003.

She admitted that she persistently contacted police with "a message she knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety".

The offence was committed between November 11, 2018 and June 16 this year, in Newport.

Smith was conditionally discharged for 12 months and told to pay costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

The terms of the restraining order also prohibit her from communicating with any police force or officer in Wales and in England in relation to previous historical complaints.

GETHIN MORGAN, aged 27, of Llwynon Road, Oakdale, Blackwood, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted common assault and criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Morgan must pay £85 costs.

MARK HARRIS, aged 56, of Castle Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from the roads for a year after he pleaded guilty drink-driving.

The defendant gave a reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Harris was fined £120, told to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

GARETH LEE RUDGE, aged 34, of Penlan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was jailed for 22 weeks after he admitted a shoplifting spree at the Sainsbury’s, Asda, FixITup and B&M stores.

Among the items stolen were headphones, electrical goods, razor blades and a mobile phone.

Rudge must pay a £122 surcharge.

PETER DA COSTA PADMORE, aged 54, of High Street, Llandaff, Cardiff, was fined £220 after he admitted speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Caldicot.

He must pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

REBECCA ISAAC, aged 27, of Mansel Street, Newport, was fined £660 after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

She must pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

BLAKE JONES, aged 19, of Park Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, resisting a constable and the possession of cannabis.

He was fined £240, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jones’ licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

KYLE DONOVAN, aged 31, of Pembroke Road, Lliswerry, Newport, was banned from the roads for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

The defendant gave a reading of 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £300, told to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

JULIUS OMOTUYI OLALEYE, aged 48, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after he admitted driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence and obstructing a constable.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.