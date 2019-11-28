LEARNING the Welsh language is one of the most important ways of celebrating Wales' rich history, culture and heritage.

And how better to celebrate a good teacher of Welsh than to nominate them for a South Wales Schools & Education Award?

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: “Gwent and South East Wales is blessed with a host of wonderful teachers of Welsh, all of whom deserve to be recognised.

“The Welsh language and the number of people learning to read, write and speak the language is growing in this area and this is down, in no small part to the dedication of teachers and these professionals need to be celebrated.”

There are two categories that specifically cater for those working in the Welsh language - the Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year and Best Welsh Language Initiative.

In last year’s South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards Ysgol Gymraeg Y Feni was named winner of the Best Welsh Language Initiative and Gareth Watkins, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, was named Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year.

But that doesn’t mean that a teacher of Welsh, or indeed a Welsh medium school, can’t be nominated for any or all of the rest of the awards - so get your nominations in now.

The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards showcase the valuable work done by individuals and teams both inside and outside the classroom.

The lead sponsor of the awards is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Adoption Service, Wales and West Utilities, Melin Homes, Icon Creative Design and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website.

For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards