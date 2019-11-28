PLANS have been lodged to extend the life of a solar farm which was controversially approved by Welsh ministers.

The new solar park at Wauntysswg Farm, near Tredegar, was given the green light by housing and local government minister, Julie James, earlier this year – despite it being recommended for rejection by a planning inspector, Blaenau Gwent council, Tredegar Town Council and Cadw.

Concerns were raised over the impact of the farm on the surrounding landscape, with the only known cholera cemetery in Wales around 400 metres north of the site – and classed as being of national importance by Cadw.

MORE NEWS:

However the plan was approved on the condition that the solar farm would be in place for 30 years - after which it would be removed.

But councillors will now consider plans to change that condition, extending the lifetime of the solar farm to 40 years.

An application says solar panels can last for 40 years, rather than 30, which was the “industry norm” when the application was submitted last year.

The additional 10 years means the project would bring “safe, stable and affordable” electricity for around 8,250 homes, it says.

It is also claimed the amount of carbon dioxide reduced would be 640,000 tonnes, instead of 480,000, over 30 years.

A one-off community contribution of £90,000 would also rise to £150,000 if the timescale is increased.

Caerphilly council planning officers have recommended the time extension is granted ahead of a meeting next week.

While the solar farm would be within Blaenau Gwent, an access road to the site and a temporary compound during construction will be in Caerphilly.

A planning report says this “minor part of the development will not be significantly increased as a result of the extended temporary period.”

Ms James approved the solar farm on the basis that any impact on the surrounding landscape would be “temporary and fully reversible.”

Caerphilly planners, who did not object to the original scheme, say this will remain the case after 40 years.

However planning inspector Melissa Hall previously raised concerns over the initial 30-year timescale proposed on the impact of the landscape.

She said: “This time period represents a generation, during the lifetime of which, the harm to the character and appearance of the area and to the setting of a heritage asset would subsist.”

Caerphilly council’s planning committee will consider the proposal next Wednesday.