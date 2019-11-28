SCHOOLCHILDREN in Caerphilly are getting their hands dirty to plant 2,000 new trees in the county borough.

As part of National Tree Week, which runs from Saturday, November 23, to Sunday, December 1, pupils from Tyn-y-Wern, Rhiw Syr Dafydd, Ysgol Penalltau, St Gwladys, Ystrad Mynach and Bedwas Comprehensive schools are all helping to plant 450 metres of hedgerow.

Riverside Park, Pen y Fan Pond, Parc Penallta, Parc Coetir Bargoed, Ystrad Mynach Primary School and Bedwas Comprehensive School will all benefit from the new hedgerows - made up of 2,000 trees.

Andy Wilkinson, Caerphilly County Borough Council's senior environmental education ranger said “Everyone is now fully aware of the climate change emergency threatening our world. So we wanted to give the community an opportunity to do something about it here in the county borough. The school children have been amazing, leaping at the opportunity to start creating a brighter future.”

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member for neighbourhood services said: “It’s fantastic to see the pupils so passionate about contributing to making Caerphilly county borough a cleaner, greener and better place. I hope that in doing this, it will raise the awareness of climate change whilst giving the local community an opportunity to get involved in improving their local environment.”

Wales currently only has 16 per cent woodland cover due to the amount of trees being cut down over the years - this is around half of the average for European countries, with most on 30 per cent.