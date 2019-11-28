SARDONIC. Sharp as the smell of cordite and slick as fresh oil on a nickel-plated Colt automatic - think Philip Marlowe in the opening paragraph of The Big Sleep. Then transfer your thoughts to South London and enter the world of Nick Sharman, the laconic ex-cop turned private detective who is the keynote creation of Mark Timlin.

Reap the Whirlwind is the title novel (at 170 pages really a novella) through which Sharman contrives and connives, fights, shoots, outwits, and is sometimes outwitted, by some of the tastiest geezers South London gangland has to offer.

Not as cerebral as Morse, the ex-cop with a less-than-pristine criminal record is neither wholly tough guy nor reflective social observer, but stands on both feet and is therefore a credible hero and his own man.

MORE NEWS:

Money is the motive for wholesale slayings which in one memorable scene, Sharman stabs an abductor in the eye with a pen before kicking out the window of his captors' car and escaping bloodstained and tattered, to live for another violent encounter a few pages on. But the counterpoint to all this is Sharman's ability to win and maintain lasting and sincere friendships.

Madge, a woman of discriminating taste, who appeals to Sharman's urbane side, turns out to have worked for naval intelligence, and becomes his friend and accomplice. Refreshingly, Timlin casts Madge as a fully-rounded character in her own right with a profound, yet platonic connection to Sharman.

The second story, Because The Night, opens with the discovery of the decapitated and handless corpse of Roy Caton, Sharman's 'oppo'. Sharman gets a letter from Caton saying 'If you're reading this I'm dead', leaving the private detective his entire estate. From there the plot cracks along in vintage Timlin style.

Murder At The Vicarage takes our blemished hero out of South London into the Suffolk countryside. It's Agatha Christie and P D James territory in a geographical sense, but Timlin inhabits it with his wisecracking worldly-wise character. Intriguingly Raymond Chandler, the creator of Philip Marlowe and doyen of the American school of hard-boiled detective fiction, grew up in South London and went to Dulwich College, not far from Sharman's stamping- ground. I can't imagine this is a fact which has passed Timlin by.

A note about the author - Mark Timlin (he writes under other names) has written more than 30 novels, two-thirds of which feature Sharman, which were made into television series in the 90s. He is therefore in the first rank of detective fiction writers, lauded by the broadsheets, but anxious that the Reap The Whirlwind stories should be reviewed in this newspaper.

I asked him why.

"Because Argus readers as important as any other" he said, adding: "Besides I live here now. This is my patch."

Reap The Whirlwind and other stories by Mark Timlin is published by Crime and Mystery Club, RRP £19.99.

By Michael Buckingham