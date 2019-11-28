FOLLOWING the success of the inaugural Swim For Tom event earlier this year, the Monmouth community will reunite in January for a second swimathon in memory of schoolboy Tom Walker, who died last year.

The first Swim for Tom swimathon raised more than £25,000 for Cancer Research Wales and attracted more than 600 participants and around 100 volunteers.

The money raised at that event was invaluable in helping Tom’s family set up a cancer research fund in his memory.

Tom, from Devauden and a pupil at Monmouth School for Boys, died aged 13 following an operation required to start treatment for myeloid leukaemia.

Since his death, his family, friends, and local community have worked tirelessly to raise the £100,000 needed to set up the fund for research into the condition.

Tom Walker

The £100,000 target was smashed in just 11 months and The Tom Walker Cancer Wales PhD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research was launched earlier this year.

The studentship received four applications, and the successful candidate will be chosen for the research project in early 2020.

The second Swim for Tom swimathon will be held in Monmouth School for Girls’ swimming pool on Sunday, January 12, from 10am until 9pm.

“Please come and join us for a joyous and fun community swimathon and, at the same time, raise money for Cancer Research Wales,” said Tom’s sister, Holly Walker, and friend Katie Cameron, who are organising the event.

“We need swimmers of all abilities, from beginners to Olympians, to help us break a target of swimming 1,000km in one day.

“We also need volunteers to count the number of lengths and help with the café (including baking cakes) and general organisation of the event.”

Holly Walker and Katie Cameron added: “All swimmers and volunteers for Swim for Tom will receive a commemorative pin badge and swimmers will also get a swim hat. If any group has eight or more people wanting to swim together, please contact us now so that we reserve a lane or two for you.

“If any individuals or businesses would like to sponsor this year’s event in some way, such as branding the swim hats, please get in touch.”

For more information, email info@swimfortom.uk or visit www.swimfortom.uk