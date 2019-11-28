UPDATED 9am: The three cars involved in the earlier crash have been moved to the hard shoulder, and traffic is moving again westbound between junctions 26and 27, though it remains slow past the scene.

A CRASH involved three cars has closed a lane on the M4.

The crash occurred on the M4 Westbound between J26 (Malpas Road) and J27 (Highcross).

There is congestion tailing all the way back to J24 (Coldra).

Lane three - of three - is closed.

An AA Travel map shows very slow traffic moving throughout the M4, with the scene of the crash denoted by the ! warning sign. Picture: AA Travel

