RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information following allegations of a dog beating incident on the streets of Pontypool.

The animal welfare charity has received reports alleging that a man has kicked and punched a small dog in the town.

Accusations have been made that the black dog has been beaten over a number of weeks - but the RSPCA urgently need any eye-witness testimony which may exist from witnesses.

More News

Woman banned from calling every police force in Wales and England among nine in court

Robber hunted after Superdrug staff attacked

Second swimathon to be held in memory of Monmouthshire schoolboy

Christine McNeil, RSPCA inspector, said: "We understand the great upset around reports of an alleged incident involving a dog in Pontypool. The RSPCA continues to look into this issue - and would like to reassure people that the dog has been assessed by a veterinary professional.

"We’re very grateful to everyone concerned looking out for the welfare of animals - but we urgently need any eye-witness testimony which may exist to confirm some of the accusations which have been made about the treatment of this dog.

"It is vital we establish whether the alleged incidents have taken place or not; so we are appealing for information.

“Our officers can only ever act within the confines of the law and an animal can only be seized by the Police where there are legal grounds to do so.

“We urge anyone with further information about this incident to contact us in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”