A 68-YEAR-OLD man died from a cardiac arrest while in hospital, Newport Coroner’s Court heard.

David Elward, of Clytha Square in Abercarn, was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, just after 5pm after complaining of abdominal and lower back pain.

Dr Eleanor Lewis, consultant at the emergency department, said she noticed his blood count was low, but that his heart rate and blood pressure was normal.

However, a blood transfusion was being sought for Mr Elward as “extensive vascular problems were noticed” during a scan, she said in a statement read out in court.

While arrangements were being made, Mr Elward went into cardiac arrest around 10pm.

Doctors were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at 10.22pm.

Three weeks prior, he had fallen in his garden, sustaining rib damage.

“He did not attend hospital, but made a good recovery,” said Head Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders.

Ms Saunders said the fall placed “considerable strain” on his heart, but it was not the underlying cause of the cardiac arrest.

The medical cause of death was recorded as mixed valvular ischaemic heart disease caused by atheroma of valve leaflets and coronary arteries, and Ms Saunders concluded that he died of natural causes.