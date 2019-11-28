POLICE have released an artist's impression of a tattoo belonging to a man they would like to speak to regarding an investigation into a serious sexual assault.

They believe he may hold "vital information" which could assist the investigation.

The serious sexual assault took place on Cripps Avenue, Tredegar, sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday, June 15 and 12.30am on Sunday, June 16.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man - she continues to be supported by specialist officers.

“As part of our enquiries, we are eager to trace the man with this distinctive left arm tattoo who may hold vital information to our investigation," said Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn, who is leading the investigation.

“We continue to appeal for information and would urge anyone who may have seen anything to come forward that could help with the investigation."

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from the Cripps Avenue/Cefn Golau area around the time of the incident.

"We would urge him or anyone who recognises this tattoo to get in contact."

If you have any information or footage that could help with their enquiries, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 309 of 07/08/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also send us a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.