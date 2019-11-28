NEWPORT'S Kingsway Centre has been crowned a winner at the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2019.

The popular shopping centre won the Entertainment/Shopping Complex category

The Welsh Hospitality Awards 2019 is a celebration of the people and businesses that make the country a great place to visit or call home - from restaurants, bars and hotels to shopping complexes, festivals and cultural venues that enhance the country’s cultural landscape.

The event was hosted by Polly James, who presented 32 awards in total.

The winners have been voted for by the public and are a true reflection of the success, professionalism and ethos - three qualities that set them apart from the others.

Colin Rees, Kingsway Centre manager, said: "We’re so pleased to win the category on behalf of our tenants. We’ve increasingly adapted our offer to exceed customer expectations to match our competitors. Combined with a fantastic free programme of activities aimed at the family, it’s great to get the recognition with this award."

The centre beat off competition from centres including Cwmbran Centre, St David’s/Dewi Sant Cardiff as well as Cyfartha Retail Park.

A spokesman for The Welsh Hospitality Awards 2019 said: “The awards have acknowledged some incredible individuals who make a positive difference to the hospitality industry.

“It was great to meet with inspiring people that work hard and go above and beyond the call of duty to meet their guests’ needs and improve the country’s cultural scene.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”