TWO 'pods' to house homeless people in Caerphilly could be put in the grounds of the town's St Helens Roman Catholic Church.

They would be provided by Amazing Grace Spaces, a volunteering project that provides accommodation and emergency shelters for those in need, and which installed pods for the homeless in Newport earlier this year.

A planning application has been lodged by the Caerphilly borough churches night shelter to change land within the grounds of the church to a mixed use.

If granted, this would allow the temporary siting of the two homeless pods, for five years.

A supporting statement for the application says: “The pods are proposed to provide temporary or emergency accommodation for homeless people while more permanent accommodation is being organised, allowing a transition from rough sleeping to more permanent accommodation, integrating them back into society.”

The pods would be available to people referred by the housing department.

If available, the pods could be used as emergency accommodation for the homeless who may turn up at the parish door requiring assistance. They would be secured by an electronic door lock.

Each pod would consist of a single bed, cassette toilet unit and a double-glazed window. Electricity to each unit is via a shared solar panel, providing lighting and a phone charger facility.

The supporting statement says: “It is recommended that pods are sited in pairs, in an area where solar panels can charge.

“This arrangement allows for occupiers to have the comfort and security of having someone else close by, but still maintain their own privacy and space.”

A leaflet for the project says that in the thirteen-week trial in Newport, six people were rescued from a life on the streets.

A decision on this application will be made by Caerphilly County Borough Council in the coming months.