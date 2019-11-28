A UNION representing Newport and Caerphilly steelworkers has described Tata’s decision to cut 1,000 UK jobs as a “slash and burn” strategy.

Tata, which has steel-making plants in Llanwern in Newport, and in Caerphilly and employs 8,500 people nationally, announced the plans yesterday after revealing last week that there would be 3,000 job losses across Europe.

The firm say the plans will help boost profitability, but union GMB has described the news as “devastating”.

GMB national officer Ross Murdoch said: “We demanded no compulsory redundancies up to 2021 and Tata confirmed they will adhere to this.

“We made it clear when the proposed venture with ThyssenKrupp ended, that any revised strategy for the business needed to be underpinned with long term investment, not a short term slash and burn. This plan falls into that latter category.”

Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates expressed sympathy for those likely to be affected, and called for more to be done for job security in the steel industry.

He said: “This is understandably a worrying time for Tata Steel employees and their families in Wales. Tata has previously confirmed that they intend to seek to avoid compulsory redundancies and I will be impressing on the company the importance of standing by this commitment.

“The Welsh Government has been a firm supporter of the steel industry. This announcement is further proof the UK Government must take responsibility and treat the issues facing the industry with the importance and urgency they deserve.

“I will continue to raise with the UK Government the need to work together to safeguard the future of our steel industry, and I wrote again to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Andrea Leadsom, on Monday, asking her to urgently reconvene the cancelled UK steel meeting.”

It was announced at the beginning of September that Tata intends to close Orb Electrical Steels in Newport, which employs around 380 people, by the end of the year.

But a glimmer of hope has arisen for Orb employees following confirmation two weeks ago that an expression of interest had been made regarding a potential purchase of the firm.