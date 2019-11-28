CHILDREN'S charity Barnado's Cymru has warned that many of the children it supports will go without presents and a festive meal this Christmas.

Nearly half (43 per cent) of Barnado's frontline staff surveyed said some of the people they supported were unlikely to receive any presents.

“Vulnerable children across the UK will struggle this Christmas," the charity's director, Sarah Crawley, said.

"Many families supported by Barnardo’s miss out on the fun and celebration we normally associate with this time of year.

“It’s particularly difficult for children with caring responsibilities for sick or disabled parents or siblings, [and for] children who are experiencing domestic abuse, dealing with mental health issues, or struggling to live independently after leaving the care system."

The majority of Barnado's staff surveyed also shared concerns that the children they supported were more likely to experience loneliness and other mental health issues over the Christmas period.

The charity has launched its first Kidsmas campaign to raise money to help vulnerable children at Christmas.

People can take part by by creating an online ‘Build a Kidsmas Snowman’ fundraising page. Through the platform, fundraisers can ask people to donate by throwing a ‘snowball donation’.

The more snowballs thrown, the bigger their snowman gets and the more money is raised to help change the lives of vulnerable children.

People can also support the campaign by hosting a ‘Kidsmas Party’ at home, school, work and with their local community groups. Anyone can sign up online at www.kidsmas.barnados.org.uk/ for a free Kidsmas Party pack which includes party games and fun festive fundraising ideas.