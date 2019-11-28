BEREAVED families have branded the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield a "disgrace" after he was cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

There were gasps as the jury at Preston Crown Court returned its verdict on Thursday, following a trial which lasted more than six weeks.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool, Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, said: "The families know who is guilty. Our city knows who is guilty. He can walk around now and get on with his life with a not guilty verdict.

"To me that is a disgrace."

After the verdict was announced, Christine Burke, the daughter of Henry Burke who was killed in the tragedy, stood in the public gallery and tearfully said to the judge: "With all due respect, my lord, 96 people were found unlawfully killed to a criminal standard.

"I would like to know who is responsible for my father's death because someone is."

Hillsborough stadium at 3.06pm during the FA Cup Semi-Final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, April 15, 1989. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Inquests in 2016 found the 96 men, women and children who were fatally injured on April 15 1989 were unlawfully killed on the basis that Duckenfield, 75, breached his duty of care and was found grossly negligent.

Under the law at the time, Mr Duckenfield was not charged over the death of the 96th victim Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

Ian Lewis, partner at JMW Solicitors LLP who represented Duckenfield, said: "David is of course relieved that the jury has found him not guilty, however his thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

David Duckenfield arriving at Preston Crown Court. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire

The retired chief superintendent stood trial earlier this year, but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict and a retrial was ordered.

The court heard he ordered the opening of exit gates at the Leppings Lane end of the ground at 2.52pm, eight minutes before kick-off, after the area outside the turnstiles became dangerously overcrowded.

Liverpool fans at Hillsborough, trying to escape severe overcrowding during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, April 15 1989. Picture: David Giles/PA Wire

More than 2,000 fans entered through exit gate C once it was opened and many headed for the tunnel ahead of them, which led to the central pens where the crush happened.

Duckenfield did not give evidence in the trial because, the court heard, he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Then-Chief Supt David Duckenfield preparing to face the Hillsborough disaster inquiry in Sheffield, May 1989. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw also told jurors the condition could explain Duckenfield's lack of reaction as he sat in the well of the court throughout the trial.