HIGH street bank TSB will not close its branches in Cwmbran or Newport next year as part of a nationwide cost-cutting drive.

Earlier this week, TSB announced it would close 82 branches across the UK, affecting up to 400 jobs.

The bank announced the closures as part of a plan to save £100 million by 2022.

But no Welsh TSB branches have been included in those closure plans, according to a list announced today (Thursday).

However, other regions were not so fortunate – in Scotland, 17 branches will close next year. Other regions with significant closures include the West Midlands (13 branches to close), London (12), and south east England (12).

Announcing the closures earlier this week, TSB boss Debbie Crosbie said: "The plan we're sharing today involves some difficult decisions, but it sets TSB up to succeed in the future.

"Taken together, these changes will help us to serve more customers, better, for the long-term."