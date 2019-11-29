A MAN with mental health issues has avoided a prison sentence after he was caught downloading child sex abuse images while a patient in hospital.

Louis Jones, from Newport, was staying at Ty Gwyn Hall in Llantilio Pertholey, Abergavenny, when his offending was discovered by a member of staff.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the 21-year-old had four still pictures classed at category A - depicting the worse kind of abuse - and one at category C.

Some of the vile images, found on two mobile phones, featured boys aged between eight and 10, a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jones, of Meredith Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children, the offences being committed on February 9 2018.

Mr Pinnell told the court: “The defendant told the police in interview that he had downloaded both adult and child pornography and he knew it was wrong.”

The prosecutor said that medical advice was sought about Jones and it was concluded “he would have known what he was doing at the time”.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said: “The defendant suffers from obvious impediments.”

He told the court that Jones was being supported by members of his family.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, said it would not be in the public interest to sentence Jones to a custodial term, and it was best to try and rehabilitate him.

But she warned him that the position would change if he were to reoffend again.

The judge sentenced Jones to a two-year community order and told him he must complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must also pay £340 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jones was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years and must register as a sex offender for the same period of time.