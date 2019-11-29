A MUCH-loved community venue in Pillgwenlly will host an open day to celebrate its official reopening.

The open day at the Connect Centre (formerly YMCA Newport) will take place tomorrow, from 10am-2pm.

People are invited to the open day to hear about Newport Live’s vision for the building and the programme of sport, physical activity, health and wellbeing, education and art activity being delivered at the venue.

The building, in Mendalgief Road, had closed after Newport YMCA ceased operations in February this year.

Open day visitors can experience a range of Connect Centre classes which have been created and launched to help people tone, dance and relax.

Classes include box fit, pilates, pound and kettle bells and will be available at £4 per session.

Until December 31 these classes are available on a trial basis for just £2 per session. The Newport Live Fitness Team will be offering free fitness consultations, heath checks and one-to-one training and there will be the opportunity for visitors to learn about Newport Live’s range of fitness memberships.

The Connect Centre also houses Newport Live’s award-winning Sports and Physical Activity Development Team who facilitates high quality sporting opportunities for children, families, schools, communities, sports clubs, and local groups across Newport. The team, which delivers alternative education programmes from the Centre, will be on hand delivering fun sports activities in the hall.

John Harry, chairman of Newport Live said: “The Connect Centre open day is a fantastic opportunity to see the venue and we are thrilled about activities in the venue from supporting young people to sessions improve wellbeing; inspiring the community to reap the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity.

"The creation of Connect Centre and the delivery of engaging activities cements Newport Live’s vision to inspire people to be happier and healthier.”

Refreshments will be on offer throughout the day. Visitors will have the opportunity to make their own smoothies using their pedal powered smoothie bikes.

For more information, visit Newport Live’s Facebook page facebook.com/NewportLiveUK or follow at @NewportLiveUK on Twitter