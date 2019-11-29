A KIND-HEARTED eight-year-old girl has inspired an outpouring of Christmas spirit in her community.

A comment made by young Lowri Walker from Risca to her mum during a conversation recently, triggered an idea to try to provide some festive cheer for people who are homeless.

Lowri Walker

“In a random conversation, she said to me ‘Mum we are lucky this year’," said Lowri's mum Gem Walker.

"I asked her why and she responded, ‘because we get Christmas presents and homeless people don’t."

Ms Walker acted on her daughter's comment by going online to see if a couple of friends had shoe boxes that she could have to make up some gift boxes for a few homeless people for Christmas.

Some donated boxes all ready to give out

“People then started contacting me through social media to ask how they could help with our appeal," she said.

“We set up a JustGiving page and have raised £165 so far.

“We also have several donation stations in shops around Risca, Crosskeys and Newport.

“People have been really generous with this. They have donated a range of things from toothpaste to hats and gloves. Some have even made their own Christmas boxes and got their whole family involved.”

Some of the donations waiting to be collected

Donations are being accepted in the following locations until Monday December 2: Furry Godmothers, The Coffee Mill, The Good Buy Shop, Reem Salon, Tousles Salon, Ultra Bright Cleaning Company, Tesco Extra in Pontymister and Premier Top Shops.