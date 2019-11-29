POLICE have recovered a number of commemorative coins which are suspected to have been stolen.

Among the loot were coins commemorating Princess Diana, 50 years of the NHS, pennies and half pennies from the 1900s to 1960s.

They were recovered from a vehicle in Blaenavon.

If you believe any of the items belong to you, please contact 101, quoting reference 1900389658, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0900555111.

You can also send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.