EMOTIONS ran high at a public meeting in Caldicot last week over plans to build up to 130 homes on a greenfield site on the edge of the town.

Residents who oppose the plans requested the meeting, held at the town’s council offices, with planners from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), the current landowner of the proposed site, and developers Barratt Homes.

MCC planners have received a reserved matters application to build up to 130 homes off Church Road, between Caldicot and Caerwent.

And at last week’s meeting, around 35 residents voiced their opposition to the detailed plans for the site.

Chief among their concerns was a privacy issue. Resident Kevin Larkin told the Argus' sister paper the Free Press the planned homes would be built 10 feet from his property.

Mr Larkin said the plans looked as “crammed” as possible to fit in the maximum number of homes.

Another resident, Julie Griffiths, raised concerns over threats to existing public rights of way.

Responding to concerns, MCC head of planning Craig O’Connor has offered 10-minute one-to-one meetings with residents whose homes are located next to the site. Residents affected can register their interest by emailing planning@monmouthshire.gov.uk before the end of the month.

MCC plans to conduct these meetings in the week commencing Monday, December 9, Mr O’Connor said.