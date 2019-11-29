WITH Christmas coming but once a year, Cadw sites across Gwent are busy decking the halls and hanging up the holly in preparation for another series of festive events for the whole family.

Chepstow Castle

Those in need of some Christmas gift inspiration need not worry, as Chepstow Castle will host a special late-night shopping event this evening, from 5pm to 8pm.

From books to baubles and pottery to Penderyn, the events will showcase plenty of locally sources Welsh products as part of Cadw’s new festive range – including a selection of exclusive, bespoke Christmas gifts that can’t be located on the high street.

Shoppers can also enjoy festive music and complimentary mince pies on arrival.

The castle will also host a wonderful wintery forage this December, with visitors welcomed to join a festive family trail around the grounds.

The event will take place from Saturday, December 21 to Sunday, January 5 from 10am till 4pm.

Blaenavon Ironworks

This December, visitors to Blaenavon Ironworks are invited to step inside a 19th century grotto, hosted by its very own Victorian Father Christmas – who will present small gifts to each child in attendance.

Plus, guests of all ages can get into the festive spirit at the site, with a family-friendly winter trail available to follow across the nostalgic industrial grounds.

Every Saturday and Sunday from Sunday, December 1 to Sunday, December 22 between 11am and 4pm.

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Visitors to Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths can enjoyed a festive escape this December, as with storytelling on Saturday, December 7 from 11am to 4pm.