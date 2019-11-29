GRIME superstar Stormzy is coming to Cardiff as part of his 2020 world tour.

The grime star will head to Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on Monday, September 21, 2020.

His Heavy Is The Head (h.i.t.h.) tour has 55 dates and spans the globe, beginning in Dubai and ending in Africa Stormzy released his platinum selling number one debut album, 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in February 2017, quickly asserting himself as a phenomenon in the grime scene.

To date, Stormzy has unveiled four of the sixteen album tracks, leaving twelve unheard tracks still to come.

In April he made his return to the spotlight where he unveiled Vossi Bop, his first release since 2017.

Vossi Bop broke the record for the biggest week one streams for a British Rapper, ever, with streams accumulating to over 12.7 million.

The single saw a combined sales total of 94,495 and subsequently earnt Stormzy his first ever UK #1 single,

General sale for all UK shows opens on Friday, December 6, but you gain early access to tickets by pre-ordering his new album from Stormzy's official store - which you can find here.