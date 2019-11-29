CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a missing teenager.

Police are appealing for information to help locate 17-year-old Edjan Bucaj, who was was last seen at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 22 in the Maindee area of Newport.

He is described as being 6ft, of medium build with short mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, black T-shirt and grey trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 1900391079.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.