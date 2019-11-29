PREPARE for singing, dancing, and plenty of laughs as Newport's Riverfront Theatre welcomes Cinderella to its stage.

Panto season is one of the fixtures of the festive calendar, and there's plenty of family fun to be had at this production, as Cinderella attempts to outwit her evil stepsisters.

The cast includes some well-known Riverfront panto faces including Gareth Tempest as Prince Charming, Michael Geary as Baron Hardup, and Richard Elis as Ugly Sister Candy.

This year, Candy gets a new partner in crime – sister Flossie, played by Geraint Rhys Edwards.

Together the pair will surely steal the show as they plot against Cinderella (Laura Meaton), her best friend Buttons (Kieron Self from My Family), and her Fairy Godmother (Rachel Waring).

Alongside the performances, this year The Riverfront is offering audiences of all ages the opportunity to meet the cast on stage after selected shows.

This opportunity allows families and groups to meet, and have their photograph taken with, selected characters. There are limited slots available for this exclusive opportunity to meet the cast, so audience members are advised to book early to avoid missing out.

The Riverfront has also been decorated beautifully, with artwork created by pupils at St Mary’s and Maindee primary schools. Pupils at the two schools were lucky enough to take part in a panto workshop, sponsored by Western Power Distribution, earlier this month.

The Riverfront Café will also be serving a festive afternoon tea on selected dates throughout the festive period, perfect for a pre- or post-show treat.

Audience members are encouraged to wear their best fancy-dress costumes to the performances – whether you go as a hero, villain, princess, prince, ugly sister, or anything from the bottom of your fancy dress box. Share your costumes online with the hashtag #RiverfrontPanto

Cinderella runs from Thursday, November 28 until Saturday, January 4. Book tickets by calling 01633 656757 or visiting tickets.newportlive.co.uk