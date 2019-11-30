THIS Christmas, Cardiff's Sherman Theatre presents the world premiere of a new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale The Snow Queen - the inspiration for Disney megahit Frozen.

The show which runs from this week until Tuesday, December 31, has been created by writer, lyricist, composer and musical director Conor Mitchell and directed by Tessa Walker.

The Snow Queen is an enchanting and sparkling tale - and was the inspiration for Disney film Frozen.

Conor Mitchel has previously composed the music for Sherman Theatre’s Main House Christmas productions of The Wind in the Willows and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The Snow Queen will be directed by Tessa Walker, who in 2017 directed Birmingham Rep’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

She said: “The Snow Queen is a magical, moving and entertaining adventure brought to life by a hugely talented cast of actors, musicians and puppeteers.

“A newly commissioned adaptation with a brand-new epic score, this is a story of friendship, bravery and of light following the darkest of times”.

The Snow Queen is the story of Gerda, who sets off an epic adventure to find her friend Kai. It’s a journey which will ultimately lead her to the Snow Queen’s palace. On her way she will meet extraordinary characters and visit magical places.

A timeless tale with love and friendship at its heart means The Snow Queen is set to carry on the tradition of the Sherman being the perfect outing for families this Christmas.

Tickets priced between £16 and £20 are available from the box office now.

People under 25 qualify for half price tickets.

Call 02920 646900.