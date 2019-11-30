IT MIGHT be the busiest time of year for Father Christmas, but he's still taking time out to visit locations across Gwent this festive season.

Here's where you can pay St Nick a visit - as long as you've been nice this year.

Blaenavon Ironworks

This December, visitors to Blaenavon Ironworks can step inside a 19th century grotto, hosted by a Victorian Father Christmas – who will present small gifts to each child.

Plus, guests of all ages can get into the festive spirit at the site, with a family-friendly winter trail available to follow across the industrial grounds.

The grotto is open every Saturday and Sunday between Sunday, December 1, and Sunday, December 22, from 11am to 4pm.

Normal admission fees apply for site entry, with an additional £5 charge to meet Father Christmas inside the grotto – small gift included.

Sessions with a Welsh-speaking Father Christmas are available on Sunday, December 1, and Saturday, December 7.

To book, please call Blaenavon Ironworks on 01495 792615.

Lysaght Institute

Santa - alongside his elves and reindeer - will be in his grotto at the Lysaght Institute in Orb Drive from 11am until 1pm on Sunday, December 22.

£10 per child.

Chepstow Garden Centre

Father Christmas will also be on hand at Chepstow Garden Centre, giving every child who visits him a special present - he might even ask them to take a ‘Santa Selfie’ with him.

The event is already sold out.

Tredegar House

By some magic Father Christmas is also visiting the stables at Tredegar House, checking his naughty and nice list, wrapping his presents and giving his reindeer a well-deserved break to get ready for the big journey.

Santa will be available on weekends, starting Saturday, November 30, until Sunday, December 22.

Visits are £4 per child, including a present.

Normal admission charges will apply for the whole party on arrival to the visitor reception.

Blackwood Winter Fair

Santa and his elves will be on hand at Blackwood's festive fair this weekend.

The grotto will be located inside Tidal’s store in the High Street. Children will receive a gift when they meet Santa, his elves and real reindeer will greet families as they make their way to meet the big man himself.

Entrance is free, and the event takes place from 9am until 5pm today, Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Angel Hotel, Abergavenny

As if he wasn't busy enough, Father Christmas will be in a grotto outside the Angel Hotel in Cross Street, Abergavenny, every weekend in the lead-up to the big day, from 1.30pm until 4pm.

Entry is £8 per child, plus one accompanying adult - entry includes a golden ticket to ride through the streets of Abergavenny in Santa’s horse-drawn sleigh, weather permitting.

No booking is necessary, visits will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Pontypool Park

Santa will be visiting the Shell Grotto again this year on Sunday, December 4, between 10am and 3pm.

The event has proved extremely popular in recent years - last year approximately 700 people visited the grotto.

Entrance is free and there will be a range of other attractions to enjoy such as reindeers, face painting and lots of food and drink.

Cwmcarn Forest Visitor Centre

Last but not least, Father Christmas will also be at the Cwmcarn Forest Visitor Centre every weekend in the lead up to Christmas, starting on Saturday, December 7, until Sunday, December 22.

Bookable sessions are available, and the price includes a gift.

Price is £6 per child. For more information call 01495 272 001.