TIME is running out to lodge your nominations for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education awards, which close at midnight tomorrow, Sunday, December 1.

Leading South Wales furnishing business Newport-based George Street Furnishers has underlined its commitment to supporting education in the region by sponsoring a category at the celebrated annual awards.

George Street Furnishers, established in Newport for almost 70 years, is sponsor of school of the year one of the top accolades in the annual schools and education awards.

Martyn Sheppard, managing director of George Street Furnishers, retailers of quality furniture, flooring and beds on George Street in the city, is encouraging people to make their nominations ahead of the deadline.

Mr Sheppard said: “We are delighted and honoured to be involved with the well respected awards. We are sponsoring the School of the Year Award. The sponsorship by George Street Furnishers of this award offered a great opportunity to personally congratulate and present this prestigious award to the very best school in the area.

“Educating our children is a top priority to parents. Demonstrating your support by nominating, will give encouragement and recognition to our schools and teaching staff.

“The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards are important and valuable for those associated with the teaching profession as it gives the opportunity for parents and pupils to demonstrate their thanks and support for their teachers and schools

“George Street Furnishers has been serving Newport and Gwent since 1951. I take our social responsibility seriously and believe that my input into our local community is very important.

“I believe education is an important factor towards a prosperous and happy society. We are proud to be part of building a great future for this city."

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus said: “We’re delighted to have George Street Furnishers on board and supporting the Schools and Education Awards. They are a major business in the city of Newport. For them to demonstrate their support for the region in this way is very welcome and much appreciated by us and everyone else involved in education.

“We’d urge people to go online and make their nominations as soon as they can to ensure as many people as possible who are involved in schools and education in our area receive the recognition and praise that these awards bestow and which they all so richly deserve.”

The deadline for submitting your nominations to the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020, which showcase the valuable work done by individuals and teams both inside and outside the classroom, has been extended until midnight on Sunday, December 1.

The lead sponsor of the awards is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Adoption Service, Wales and West Utilities, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards