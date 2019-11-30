FROM a kind-hearted eight-year-old girl helping the homeless to a Torfaen ‘poppy queen’ retiring after 50 years of service, there has been plenty to smile about across Gwent this week.
Here’s a look at the full list of feel-good stories:
- An eight-year-old girl has inspired an outpouring of Christmas spirit in her community . A comment made by young Lowri Walker from Risca to her mum during a conversation recently, triggered an idea to try to provide some festive cheer for people who are homeless.
Eight-year-old Lowri Walker from Risca has inspired her mum and community to help with donations for Christmas boxes for the homeless.
- Cwmcarn mountain bike trails fully re-opened after years of closure thanks to the initiative of one rider.
- A much-loved community venue in Pillgwenlly is also reopening this week, offering affordable gym sessions.
- An eight-year-old girl has impressed with her poster about saving money , winning the Credit Union of Wales' School Partner Competition.
- After being born with an unusual brain condition, two babies are bouncing back after major surgery .
(L-R) Zachary Eynon aged 9 months from Cwmbran and Lucas Ford aged 10 months from Newport. Both boys have had surgery to correct a misshapen skull
- Kingsway Centre has won big at the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2019 , claiming the Entertainment/Shopping Complex category.
- A popular Italian restaurant in the heart of Newport has been recognised with a national award.
- A duck rescued from Ebbw Vale was the 30,000th animal treated at an RSPCA clinic.
- A ‘poppy queen’ who has spent 50 years supporting the Royal British Legion has retired.
Nancy Felton
- Pupils from Deri View Primary School in Abergavenny designed and made personalised placemats for elderly people in the community as part of national Meals on Wheels Week.
- The Chase the Pudding Family Fun Run was held on Sunday , November 24, in Tredegar, where more than 100 runners braved the cold and drizzly conditions to have a go at catching the runaway pudding.
- A Newport schoolboy is helping us get into the holiday spirit this Christmas, by appearing in a festive TV advert and a popular stage musical.
- Newport’s creative community was celebrated at Art on the Hill , a weekend-long festival throughout the city.
Part of the exhibition in the Westgate Hotel as part of Art on the Hill. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
- The pouring rain did not stop 150 runners in Cwmbran from donning their best Christmas elf outfits and raising money for St David's Hospice Care.
- A keen fundraiser has raised more than £5,000 for two charities – Macmillan Cancer Support and the Great Western Air Ambulance.
- A Gwent sports coach who is still passing on his skills more than 47 years after he first qualified has been presented with a lifetime achievement award.