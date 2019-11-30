FROM a kind-hearted eight-year-old girl helping the homeless to a Torfaen ‘poppy queen’ retiring after 50 years of service, there has been plenty to smile about across Gwent this week.

Here’s a look at the full list of feel-good stories:

An eight-year-old girl has inspired an outpouring of Christmas spirit in her community . A comment made by young Lowri Walker from Risca to her mum during a conversation recently, triggered an idea to try to provide some festive cheer for people who are homeless.

Eight-year-old Lowri Walker from Risca has inspired her mum and community to help with donations for Christmas boxes for the homeless.

(L-R) Zachary Eynon aged 9 months from Cwmbran and Lucas Ford aged 10 months from Newport. Both boys have had surgery to correct a misshapen skull

Nancy Felton

Part of the exhibition in the Westgate Hotel as part of Art on the Hill. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk