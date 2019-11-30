THIS week Gwent Cats Protection are looking for a loving home or homes for Flower (black and white female) and Thumper (black male).

Hand-reared by one of our fabulous vet nurses, after being found and taken there as newborns, they are delightful souls.

Approximately 13 weeks old, very friendly, affectionate and playful, they are described as ‘bomb proof’ and will fit into most families really well. Flower and Thumper may be homed together or on their own.

If you would like to offer these lovely kittens a home, call 0345 371 2747, email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch