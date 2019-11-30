FORMER Welsh rugby coach Warren Gatland drew a huge crowd to a signing event for his new autobiography in Chepstow Books and Gifts recently.

Mr Gatland met starstruck rugby fans of all ages at the sold-out event.

Among them were young rugby players Mason Whittle and Ellis Watkins, who play for Ebbw Vale Under-11s and Blaenau Gwent District Under-11s.

Both boys turned up in full rugby kit to meet Mr Gatland, who guided Wales to four Six Nations titles – including three grand slams – during his tenure as head coach between 2007 and 2019.

Also meeting the famous coach was Chepstow resident Glyn Jones, who described the day as “one of the best sporting days ever”, with the Welsh football team that evening securing qualification for next year’s European Championships.

Mr Gatland left the his position as Wales head coach following this year’s World Cup in Japan, where he guided the side to the semi-finals, losing out to the tournament’s eventual champions South Africa.

He will now return to his native New Zealand to coach his hometown side, the Chiefs, and will coach the British and Irish Lions on their 2021 tour of South Africa.