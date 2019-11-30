HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

NORBERT BRUDKIEWICZ, aged 19, of Ellick Street, Blaenavon, was banned from the road for two years after he admitted drug driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine.

He had 295 microgrammes per litre of blood of the break down product of cocaine in his system. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Brudkiewicz also pleaded guilty to drug driving with 800 microgrammes per litre of blood of diazepam and driving without insurance.

The offences were committed in Pontypool on May 26.

MORE NEWS

The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month community order and must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

RICHARD AMBILA ABONGO, aged 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted a public order offence which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.

He was also fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.

DARNELL ARTHUR, aged 19, of Commercial Road, Newport, was fined £267 after he admitted the possession of cocaine and cannabis.

He has to pay costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.

The cocaine and drugs were forfeited and destroyed under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

THOMAS SEAN JAMES, aged 24, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 16 months after he admitted drink driving.

He gave a reading of 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence was committed in Newport on November 4.

James was also fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.

EDGARAS GRIGAS, aged 31, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, has been banned from the roads for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to refusing a breath test.

The offence was committed in the city on November 3.

The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month community order and must carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

Grigas was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

IEUAN DEACON, aged 18, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted wasting police time for making “a false report to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property”.

He was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

DANIEL BURGE, aged 25, of The Boulevard, Victoria, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for two years and five months after he pleaded guilty to refusing a breath test.

He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £122 victim surcharge.

JAMIE ANDREW WILLIAMS, aged 20, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted the criminal damage of a car.

He must carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay £250 compensation and £200 costs.

RYAN JOHN GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of Pentland Close, Trenewydd Park, Risca, was banned from the road for 28 days after he was found guilty of drink driving.

He gave a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence happened in Newport on October 6.

Griffiths was fined £400 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £40 surcharge.