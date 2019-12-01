FOLLOWING the July release of their sophomore album Life After, a sold-out November UK and European tour and the announcement of their first ever North America and Canada tour, London band Palace have announced another UK tour for March 2020.

The run of shoes will be covering 12 cities not included in their Autumn tour. Tickets are on sale now from wearepalace.com

Life After is an album with a clear message - hope.

Its 11 tracks are full of the melodic warmth and rich textures that earned them their legions of fans overnight following the release of their debut EP in 2014.

It is an album in equal parts about loss as well as a manual to moving on, stronger than before.

“While there are a couple of different threads to the record, ultimately there’s a romance to it alongside a feeling of looking to the future through a new lens," said frontman Leo.

“While still being aware of the unknown, you can allow yourself to feel hopeful, stronger and grateful for what you’ve got.”

Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country’s finest venues, Palace have played some of the world’s biggest festivals this summer including a stellar Glastonbury Park Stage slot, and just played their biggest UK Show to date at a sold out Camden Roundhouse.

Palace will come to Cardiff's Tramshed on Friday, March 20, next year. Tickets are on sale now.