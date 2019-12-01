ICONIC synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys will be performing in Cardiff as part of their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour next year.

They will be playing the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 3.

The 80's icons will be bringing almost four decades worth of their biggest hits on the tour and will perform some of their new music.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe formed Pet Shop Boys in 1981 and they have since sold more than 100 million records across the world.

The Guinness Book of Records have listed them as the most successful musical duo of all time. They have won three Brit awards and been nominated for a Grammy six times. They have had 22 top 10 hits in the UK, including four number one singles. West End Girls became a double continental hit as it hit number one in the UK and on the Billboard US chart.

The tour will follow the release of the duo's 14th album Hotspot, which is due for release on January 24 and after the December 13 release of their latest single Burning the Heather. The single will also feature a new B-side track called Decide and a remix of Decide by progressive house duo CYA.

It is expected that the tour will include some of the band's new music as it is the next tour following the album's release, however, it will mainly consist of their greatest hits. Fans can expect to sing along to the likes of West End Girls, Always On My Mind, Go West, Heart, So Hard, The Way It Used To Be, One More Chance and Love Comes Quickly.

With nearly 40 years of songs to go through, it will be hard for the duo to pick a few for the setlist but one thing is certain - if you liked the moody electronic anthems from Pet Shop Boys, you won't want to miss this.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or the Motorpoint Arena box office on 02920 224488.