OVER the last month, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from causing and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and manslaughter to affray and fraud.

Their combined prison sentences totalled more than 20 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Stuart Bladen

Paedophile Stuart Bladen who “took away a young boy’s innocence” when he sexually abused him was handed an extended jail sentence for the public protection.

Judge Richard Williams told Stuart Bladen, aged 42, of Broadway, Pontypool, he was a dangerous offender and that he “posed a significant risk of harm to children”.

Newport Crown Court heard how his victim wanted to kill himself after being attacked by the convicted sex offender.

Bladen pleaded guilty to causing and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The defendant had two previous convictions against children including indecent assault and for amassing a “revolting collection” of abuse images.

Judge Williams jailed him for a total of 12 years which is made of eight years in custody and four years on extended licence after his release from custody.

He must register as a sex offender for life.

Timothy Higgins

Learner driver Timothy Higgins who mowed down and killed deaf shopper Christopher Gadd at a Sainsbury’s car park in a road rage attack was jailed for five years.

The 22-year-old, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The farmer, aged 48, suffered “massive damage to the skull” at the supermarket in Pontllanfraith earlier this year.

Jailing Higgins, the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, said: “You deliberately swerved your car over to the wrong side of the road, in your words, to s*** him up.

"The result was catastrophic. This was an impulsive and stupid act that was wholly disproportionate.

“A trivial parking dispute should not have ended in the tragic death of a man."

Ojay James

Logan James

John Paul Jones

Three men who took part in a brawl involving knives, a vacuum cleaner part and a plank of wood were jailed for a total of more than five years.

Brothers Ojay James and Logan James battled John Paul Jones in a Caerphilly street during the middle of the day in front of horrified residents.

The trio all pleaded guilty to affray.

Ojay James, aged 29, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, who also admitted having a bladed article at Merthyr Tydfil’s Prince Charles Hospital, was jailed for two years.

Logan James, aged 23, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, and Jones, aged 30, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, were both jailed for 20 months.

Philip Allman

A shameless con artist took advantage of his Good Samaritan ex-girlfriend to swindle his victims so he could go on holiday to Ayia Napa.

Philip Allman, of Obama Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, scammed three people out of more than £2,000 to buy a ticket to the popular party spot.

The 29-year-old advertised his former partner’s Cardiff flat for rent on websites like Gumtree to prospective clients without her knowing and pocketed the cash.

The defendant pleaded to three counts of fraud and was jailed for 12 months.