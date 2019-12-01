WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.
The group now has more than 3,200 members. We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here. You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
MORE NEWS:
- Mental health nurse Rebecca Topczylko-Evans jailed for defrauding Gwent's health board
- Michael Flynn urges Newport County fans to stick together
- Drink and drug drivers among nine in court
Gulls at Newport Riverfront. Picture: Dafydd Hughes
A rainbow over Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill
Sunrise over Sebastopol. Picture: Matt Hawkins
Nant Dyar waterfall, near Clydach. Picture: Neil Daniels
A steam train races through Penperlleni. Picture: Sally Mothersole
Wonderful colours in Pontypool Park. Picture: Stephen Davies
A rainy evening in Newport. Picture: Tom Whittaker