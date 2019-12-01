WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.

The group now has more than 3,200 members. We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here. You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

MORE NEWS:

Gulls at Newport Riverfront. Picture: Dafydd Hughes

A rainbow over Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill

Sunrise over Sebastopol. Picture: Matt Hawkins

Nant Dyar waterfall, near Clydach. Picture: Neil Daniels

A steam train races through Penperlleni. Picture: Sally Mothersole

Wonderful colours in Pontypool Park. Picture: Stephen Davies

A rainy evening in Newport. Picture: Tom Whittaker