A WOMAN has achieved her dream of owning her own men’s barber salon – and it is proving quite popular already.

Gillian Smith set up The Modern Barber shop between Blackwood High Street and Blackwood Market after returning home from Jersey.

She used Caerphilly Business Start-Up Grant to get her business off the ground.

Ms Smith said: “I have always wanted to run my own men’s salon - this has been a dream for a long time, and I am very grateful for the support I have received to help me get this project off the ground."

She first learnt the trade in Pontypridd and then moved to Jersey, where she lived for 28 years.

Her newly refurbished salon is attracting a good local clientele base, not just from Blackwood but also the surrounding areas.

The Caerphilly Business Start-Up Grant is a flexible scheme delivered in partnership between Caerphilly County Borough Council and UK Steel Enterprise to help residents set up full-time businesses for the first time. It is primarily for those who are not able to get any other funding.

Cllr Sean Morgan, the council's cabinet member for economy, infrastructure and sustainability said: “It is fantastic to see this new venture being launched with the help of the council’s Start-Up Grant. Working in partnership with UK Steel Enterprise has enabled us to support the development of numerous businesses throughout the borough and we are fully committed to helping those new businesses thrive. I would like to wish Gillian and her new business the best of luck for the future.”

Martin Palmer of UKSE added: “We are very pleased to have been able to help Gillian through our Community Support programme, working with the local authority. She has an impressive salon and the skills to match and I am confident the business will thrive.”