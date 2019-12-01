THERE are plenty of castles and castle ruins around Gwent which still stand proud hundreds of years later.
They have become tourist attractions, being the focal points of the towns and cities they occupy.
Some are home to re-enactments of life in Wales during the past centuries and various events throughout the year.
Caldicot Castle in 1980
Caerphilly Castle in 1989
Chepstow Castle in 1990
White Castle in 1987
An undated photo of Ruperra Castle
Abergavenny Castle in 1987
Goodrich Castle in the Wye Valley in 1992
Raglan Castle in 1990
Newport Castle in 1987
Tretower Court and Castle in Crickhowell in 1990