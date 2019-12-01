THERE are plenty of castles and castle ruins around Gwent which still stand proud hundreds of years later.

They have become tourist attractions, being the focal points of the towns and cities they occupy.

Some are home to re-enactments of life in Wales during the past centuries and various events throughout the year.

Caldicot Castle in 1980

Caerphilly Castle in 1989

Chepstow Castle in 1990

White Castle in 1987

An undated photo of Ruperra Castle

Abergavenny Castle in 1987

Goodrich Castle in the Wye Valley in 1992

Raglan Castle in 1990

Newport Castle in 1987

Tretower Court and Castle in Crickhowell in 1990