DO YOU recognise this city building?
How it looked in days past
How it looks today
Last week we featured a photograph of Magor.
We had one reply:
The village is Magor before the cenotaph was built in memory of those who lost their lives in the First World War.
I am informed by my mum who is 94 that the building on the right of the post office is a pub called The New Inn which was run by a Mrs Smith who would not allow women in, believing pubs were no places for women!
She had two grown up children who lived there too. Dolly who was a hairdresser and Charley who worked at Severn Tunnel!
Louise Hunt, Undy