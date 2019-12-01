DO YOU recognise this city building?

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week we featured a photograph of Magor.

We had one reply:

The village is Magor before the cenotaph was built in memory of those who lost their lives in the First World War.

I am informed by my mum who is 94 that the building on the right of the post office is a pub called The New Inn which was run by a Mrs Smith who would not allow women in, believing pubs were no places for women!

She had two grown up children who lived there too. Dolly who was a hairdresser and Charley who worked at Severn Tunnel!

Louise Hunt, Undy