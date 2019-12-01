WE'RE hiring! The South Wales Argus is looking for a top-class online reporter to focus on driving forward our digital content in Gwent.

It’s an exciting opportunity to use your excellent skills as a journalist alongside your digital prowess and love of social media.

A big part of the job will also be immersing yourself in social media to help you tell your stories, develop relationships in your area and discover what it is that gets your community talking.

We want to tell the stories our communities care about – everything from live updates on what’s happening on the roads to the latest on crime on our streets and in the courts, as well as the best new shops, restaurants and bars.

The ideal candidate will already have their NCTJ qualification (including 100wpm shorthand), skills with shooting and editing video as well as online tools and apps for producing images and audio, knowledge of SEO and its importance to digital journalism and excellent social media skills and the ability to spot stories and trending topics.

If this sounds like you, all the details are here.

To apply, email Amanda.langton@localiq.co.uk