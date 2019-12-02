BUDDING DJs at St Andrew's Primary School in Newport have launched a school radio station – with a little help from Capital FM presenters 'Josh and Kally'.

Headteacher Joe Giles said she was “really proud of all the pupils”.

“They have worked incredibly hard,” he said.

More than 175 pupils applied to be the school’s DJs, but this was whittled down to a lucky 10.

The winners were then invited into Capital FM’s studio to learn the trade and hone their presenting skills.

And after weeks of preparation – researching, planning and rehearsing shows – their opening show was broadcast to the whole school, with the Mayor of Newport, Josh Andrews and Kally Davies and proud parents in attendance.

Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routely, who recorded his own jingle, said: “It’s such a privilege to be opening this wonderful radio station.

“It gives me great pleasure to see this and you are going to love it, I am sure.”

Before the first show was broadcast, the school received good luck messages from Welsh rugby stars Stephen Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.

Josh and Kally then presented the DJs with specially made hats.

“You are so lucky to have something like this,” said Kally.

And Josh joked that their equipment was better than their own.

The Capital presenters were then interviewed live on air, sharing their tips and tricks to get into the industry.